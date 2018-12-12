North Dakota governor proposes military tax exemption

Lonnie Wangen, North Dakota's veterans affairs commissioner, stands next to flags of the armed services at his office in Fargo, N.D., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Wangen says legislation supported by Gov. Doug Burgum to exempt military pay and pensions from state income tax might not be a reason for retired vets to stay in North Dakota, but says it sends an important message. Burgum says the initiative is meant to honor veterans and also help fill thousands of open jobs in the state. Dave Kolpack AP Photo