Pilot seriously injured after military jet crash off Hawaii

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over rescue boats at the scene of plane crash off Honolulu, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said a Hawker Hunter jet went down in the ocean around 2:25 p.m. after taking off from Honolulu's airport. A civilian contractor for the Hawaii Air National Guard who was participating in a military exercise survived after his plane crashed off the coast of Honolulu, authorities said Wednesday. Caleb Jones AP Photo