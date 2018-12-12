Mexico leader says he talked with Trump about migrants, jobs

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Salvadoran migrants cross the Suchiate River near Tecun Uman, Guatemala, the border with Mexico, as the caravan of Central American migrants make its way north with the stated purpose of entering the United States. Mexico will end the practice of undocumented or illegal crossings over the Suchiate River, which marks much of the border between the two countries, Mexico's Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Oscar Rivera, File AP Photo