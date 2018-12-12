Montana court strikes down scholarship tax credit program

The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a tax credit program as unconstitutional because it violates a ban on state aid to religious schools.
The justices on Wednesday decided 5-2 to invalidate the 2015 state law creating the program that provides tax credits of up to $150 for donations to private school scholarships.
The Department of Revenue wrote regulations after the law was passed prohibiting religious schools from participating because of a constitutional ban on state spending for religious purposes.
A Kalispell judge last year sided with the parents of three religious school students whose lawsuit argued that the state agency's regulations were discriminatory.
Most private schools in the state have religious affiliations.
The high court reversed the Kalispell judge's decision and said the agency's regulations were superfluous because the entire tax program is unconstitutional.
