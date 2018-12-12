Judge declines to dismiss challenge to US asylum delays

File - This June 21, 2017, file photo shows a women’s area at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Wash., during a media tour of the facility. The federal facility, operated under contract by The GEO Group, is used to house people detained on immigration and other violations. A federal judge says immigrant rights activists can continue to challenge what they describe as unlawful U.S. government delays for asylum cases. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman in Seattle dismissed some arguments raised by the lawsuit in a ruling Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo