When it comes to natural gas, US ‘open for business’

In this July 6, 2018 photo, a carrier ship for liquefied natural gas (LNG) is docked at Cheniere’s Sabine Pass Terminal in Cameron Parish, La. By specifically promoting LNG exports, the U.S. government is helping guarantee the success of a handful of companies _ using taxpayer dollars to boost a nascent industry it also regulates. Houston-based Cheniere has benefited from the government’s LNG push. Newsy via AP Kevin Clancy