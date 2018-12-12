Tax commissioner: marijuana tax won’t be big windfall

Vermont commission looking at issues of public health, safety and the taxation and regulation of marijuana if sales were to become legal is finishing up its recommendations to the governor.
It's likely the Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission will recommend a 26-percent tax rate on marijuana sales.
Tax Commissioner Kaj (Kai) Samsom, a member of the panel, told the commission Wednesday that a retail marijuana market will not create "a big windfall" of tax revenues for the state as is frequently perceived. A subcommittee has estimated that the state could bring in up to $20 million in annual tax revenues.
Samsom says the costs across state government to create an infrastructure to tax and regulate the market and educate the public quickly add up to the revenues.
