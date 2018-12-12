Legislative panel hiring firm to scrutinize pipeline deal

A North Carolina legislative committee plans to hire a firm of ex-federal agents to help get questions answered about a $58 million side agreement between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and utilities building the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
On Wednesday, the panel examining what led to the January deal interviewed two former IRS agents and an FBI agent, who each charge $100 an hour.
Republican lawmakers are frustrated because Cooper's office hasn't answered specifically written questions about the deal. Proceeds were to benefit environmental mitigation, economic development and renewable energy, but a law passed in February redirected the money to public schools.
Cooper's office described Wednesday's hearing as a "sham." Chief of Staff Kristi Jones wrote committee leaders saying information will be provided by Dec. 20, but also demanded General Assembly records.
