Robocall error causes confusion over senior tax exemption

Officials on Long Island say thousands of residents mistakenly received a robocall concerning tax exemptions because of a computer glitch.
Newsday reports about 800 taxpayers, mostly senior citizens, flocked to the Nassau County Department of Assessment on Tuesday to ensure they'd receive tax exemptions. Officials say an exemption reminder designated for 3,500 people went out to about 400,000 households on Monday. A follow-up call was later issued.
Over 300 residents filled out exemption applications while others verified their applications had been received. Democratic Nassau County Executive Laura Curran visited the assessment office Tuesday to apologize to residents.
Residents who are 65 or older and have an annual income of $37,399 or less are eligible for the exemption.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Republican Legislative Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello called the error "unadulterated incompetence."
Comments