Slovakia inks deal to buy 14 F-16s from US Lockheed Martin

Slovak Defence Minister Peter Gajdos, right, and Lockheed Martin vice-president Ana Wugofski, left, shake hands after signing a 1.6-billion euro deal on the purchase of 14 New F-16 Fighter Jets in Bratislava, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Slovakia is due to buy 14 new F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets from the US producer, for delivery by 2023. TASR via AP Michal Svítok