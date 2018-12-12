Northern school holding election on $8.9M bond referendum

Voters in the Towner-Granville-Upham school district are deciding whether to raise property taxes to fund school upgrades.
The Minot Daily News reports that Wednesday's election is on an $8.9 million bond referendum that would pay for upgrades and new construction in Granville and Towner. Work would begin next spring.
Sixty percent approval is required for the measure to pass. If it does, the owner of a $100,000 house could expect to pay $130 more in taxes per year.
There are 205 students enrolled in K-12 at Towner and 126 students in K-12 at Granville.
