Senate votes overwhelmingly to renew farm programs

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speak following their weekly strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Under pressure from President Donald Trump and many of his Republican colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he will bring legislation to the floor to overhaul the nation's sentencing laws. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo