Power connector firm to open 125-worker Mississippi facility

A company that makes powerline connectors and tools is opening a 125-employee factory and distribution center in northwest Mississippi.
DMC Power of Carson, California, announced Tuesday that it is investing $8 million in Olive Branch and will hire the workers over five years.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is giving $1.3 million for equipment relocation and building improvements, plus $100,000 for worker training. Olive Branch and DeSoto County will abate property taxes worth a projected $1.2 million over 10 years.
The company says proximity to customer Tennessee Valley Authority helped attract it.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Craft says the jobs qualify for incentives rebating some worker income taxes to the company. That requires DMC Power pay workers at least $37,380 annually. DMC Power could get $1.87 million over 10 years.
Comments