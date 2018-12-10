Utilities to cover power lines, expand weather monitoring

FILE - In this June 27, 2016 file photo, Robert Delgado, a lineman for Southern California Edison, works on a power line at fire ravaged South Lake, Calif. SCE wants to spend $582 million to cover some power lines and deploy cameras in areas at high risk for wildfires. Officials from the utility shared plans with legislative staff on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 as the utility works on clean up and repair from the Woolsey Fire last month. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo