Chinese court bans some iPhones over Qualcomm dispute

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, residents pass by an advertisement for the iPhone X in Beijing, China. U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm says it’s won an order in a Chinese court banning some Apple phones in China as part of a long-running dispute over patents. Qualcomm said Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, that the Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court in China has granted preliminary injunctions ordering four Chinese subsidiaries of Apple to stop selling and importing iPhones 6S through X. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo