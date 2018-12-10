Gas prices still on their way down in northern New England

Gas prices are still dropping in northern New England.
Prices in Vermont have fallen 6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60 a gallon. In Maine, prices dropped 4.5 cents to $2.42 per gallon. In New Hampshire, prices were down 4.2 cents per gallon, to $2.49.
The latest GasBuddy survey shows the national average has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon last week to $2.41 a gallon. The national average has dropped 28 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
