Indiana getting $40 million to improve 2 sections of I-65

Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young says Indiana will receive two federal grants totaling $40 million to increase the capacity of sections of Interstate 65 in south central and north central Indiana.
Young says the two $20 million grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation will upgrade 4 miles of I-65 southwest of Columbus and 6 miles north of Lebanon.
The money will pay for reconstructing existing lanes, adding additional travel lanes in both directions and appropriate shoulders, and improving bridges and ramps.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments