Towns taking over historic property may face unexpected cost

When officials in Rochelle Park voted to purchase a distinctive, 150-year-old house on East Passaic Street in 2015, it seemed like a win for everybody.
The Captain William Tyson House, the idea was, could be restored and turned into a "crown jewel" for the small town, while serving as a museum to house local treasures, and a home for some township offices.
But that vision never came to fruition.
Instead, what would ensue over the next few years was far from a win: a community divided over money being spent on the home, upheaval on the Township Committee, and clashing proposals for its use.
Now there is the real prospect the home will be sold in 2019. The Township Committee awarded a contract to a realtor to help advertise the house. The house would have to be sold at a public auction, as required of any government-owned property, but elected officials anticipate that won't happen until after the New Year.
"It's been held up for three years, now going on four," said Committeewoman Linda Boniface, an adamant critic of the purchase. "I stand my ground. It's too expensive a project for the town and its taxpayers."
Rochelle Park is not the only municipality that has stumbled in its well-intentioned goal of preserving local landmarks. Often, when towns take ownership of a historic property, they are not fully prepared for the burdens to follow.
Buying and preserving a historic property in New Jersey is no easy feat. Often, historic preservation is an uphill battle plagued by expensive repair costs, local governments cautious of getting involved and history buffs having to prove that properties are better saved than they are redeveloped.
In Rochelle Park, experts estimate that the Italianate-style home was built between 1863 and 1864, for a New York City sea captain. It is believed to be one of the few remaining structures of its kind in Bergen County.
In 2015, the town purchased the property with more than $600,000. But after years of strife, the town has reversed course and has taken steps to proceed with selling the home to rid taxpayers of the burden to maintain it.
The Tyson House is just one example of preservation woes faced by municipalities.
In Ridgewood, a back and forth ensued for nearly a decade over the historic Schedler property.
The home, which was built in 1823 by John A. L. Zabriskie, is considered one of the last remaining 19th-century Dutch wood-frame homes in the county. The village bought the property in 2009 from a private owner and proceeded with plans to redevelop it for sports groups. Nearby residents resisted the plans, and a Schedler ad hoc committee was formed to ease tensions. The Village Council is currently looking to hire a contractor to renovate the property, after issuing $400,000 in bonds, as one councilman continues to oppose continued spending on the home.
In Closter, the historic Harold Hess Lustron House, which once faced demolition, will open to the public in December after years of restoration work.
The borough received it as a gift in 2015 as part of a developer's deal to purchase a neighboring property. Over the course of the past few months, the Borough Council and historic society worked to repair the heat in the house, in preparation for the winter weather. The home was built in the 1950s by inventor Carl Strandlund, who created inexpensive, mass-produced housing for World War II veterans amid a nationwide shortage. The Closter house is one of few remaining in the county.
What each example shows is that historic preservation can take years to achieve. But historians and experts say preservation has come a long way.
"Historic preservation in Bergen County used to be chasing bulldozers," said Tim Adriance, a former recipient of the county's lifetime achievement in historic preservation award. "There was a realization that we have things here that are worthy of preserving."
Historic preservation in North Jersey is especially difficult because the county is still relatively young, Adriance said, and convincing locals of a property's historic value can be difficult. Another challenge is the desire for development.
"We're at a point in Bergen County where the developable land is already developed," Adriance said. "There's a threat for historic preservation, especially for residential historic homes."
Often, he added, it takes a group of people in a community or one individual to take the initiative to push for local history to be preserved.
One such person is Rod Leith, the Rutherford borough historian, who has pushed for historic preservation in town since the 1990s.
Leith first got involved with preservation when he moved to Rutherford around 1990, he said. At the time, he recalls a group of 50 to 60 homeowners in an uproar over construction on Ridge Road. Eventually, residents convinced the Planning Board and a builder to reach an agreement that satisfied all sides. It also led to the creation of Rutherford's Historic Preservation Committee, of which Leith is still a part.
"Rutherford has had its battles over the years, and they continue," Leith said. "We've had our successes and failures."
In 1980, the community completed a survey that identified 175 historic structures in Rutherford, he said. Having identified those homes enabled the historic committee to stay on top of the properties' historic integrity. But even with the survey, Leith estimated that about 20 percent of those structures are gone "because the commission did not have the teeth to say, 'You cannot knock these buildings down.' "
According to Leith, there are a host of challenges that stand between history buffs and preservation, including a committee's inability to enforce restrictions on property owners. It would take an ordinance to give the committee that authority, he said.
But one way to combat those challenges, Leith said, is to create an atmosphere in which historic preservation is celebrated. In Rutherford, where a majority of historic properties are privately owned, the historic committee identifies residents who maintain or improve their historic homes and awards them certificates of appreciation.
Another tactic, he said, is to keep on top of the proposals made to the Planning Board. Although most historic properties in Rutherford are residential, one municipally owned property that qualifies as historic is Borough Hall, which was originally a 1901 school building and was converted around 1938, he said.
"We're watching that (property) carefully, because there is a proposal to build onto that building for a police headquarters," Leith said. "We'll be watching that because we don't want to see any changes made to the front of the building."
Another major challenge to historic preservation is cost. And in cases where a municipality is taking part in restoring a property, the costs require having a clear vision or plan for spending.
To help with costs, county officials have offered local municipalities or nonprofits access to grants for nearly two decades through the Bergen County Preservation Trust Fund, which is part of the Open Space Trust Fund. Municipalities and nonprofits are considered equally for grants when they apply, officials said, but municipalities are required to match the grants by 50 percent while nonprofits are expected to match 25 percent.
"Municipalities may have more of an advantage because they have more access to resources," said Adam Strobel, director of the division of open space.
One success story from the grant program is the Arnault/Bianchi House in Wood-Ridge, which was restored using a mix of grant money and borough funds.
The home, named partly after its builder and the founder of the town, dates back to the late 1880s. It houses the Wood-Ridge Historical Society and also has a park in its backyard.
"It's just a wonderful piece of property," said Catherine Cassidy, a Wood-Ridge councilwoman and liaison to the borough's historical society. "You just don't see that kind of house anymore in Bergen County."
The project took about 15 years to complete, she said. The borough acquired it as part of the previous owner's will and began restorations in the 2000s.
Because preservation can take so long, any recipient of a county grant is required to execute a historic preservation easement agreement with the county for a 15-year-term. According to Elaine Gold, administrator of the fund, only about three recipients have declined or returned grants — sometimes because they took a different approach for a preservation project, or because of the easement.
In several municipalities where historic properties are municipally owned, like Rochelle Park, the fate of the historic structures often remains in limbo.
In the spring, the committee voted to allow the township attorney to write a resolution for the sale of the home. At that time, the local historical society and Township Committee struck a compromise that would include stipulations in the sale to mandate that the buyer preserve the historic integrity of the house.
However, after an auction in August failed to draw any interested buyers, the Township Committee agreed to move forward with the sale of the home at a reduced price and without those restrictions.
Since the purchase of the Tyson House in 2015, voters have ousted each Republican who voted for home's purchase. Some argue that past elections prove residents do not support the house, but just as many people argue otherwise.
Committeeman Michael Kazimir is the last person on the Township Committee who voted for the purchase of the home roughly three years ago. But he said the ousting of his fellow Republican committee members could have been also because of third-party runs, as well as the presidential election.
"I'm still glad that I voted to save the house from what could have potentially resulted in a sale that would have resulted in a multi-house development in town," Kazimir said. He added, "Without purchasing the house, it could have been knocked down."
In 2018, Kazimir served as the sole Republican on the Township Committee. This month, he led a successful re-election campaign alongside running mate Nicholas LiBassi, signaling a possible reversal of the Republican's loss of power in town. The Democrats next year will continue to have a 3-2 majority.
During the last six months, Kazimir said, the house was a common topic when he talked with residents during his campaign. He acknowledged that some residents were concerned about any amount of tax dollars being spent on the home. However, he still sees the purchase as a benefit for the town, and having the town in control of it in the future, even through a conservatorship, would be beneficial.
"I think it's in the best interest of the town that it remains a township property, or managed through a conservatorship," Kazimir said. He added, "If this house prevents expansion of Route 17, it would be a home run."
Kazimir said it seemed unlikely that the house would go to auction before the end of the year. He said he hoped a public discussion could be had in January before any more action. The resolution that was approved to sell the house, he said, expires at the end of 2018 and would need to be re-approved. Kazimir voted against the sale,but he acknowledged that those likely in favor of selling the home still have the majority to reapprove that resolution in 2019.
The property continues to need more repairs, including costs to make it compliant with federal accessibility laws if it were to be converted to a museum. Although the township did receive a grant from the county to preserve it, officials did not agree over the required 15-year easement.
But critics, including Boniface, say the township can't afford to put any more money into the house. As a resident, she argued against the purchase since 2015, and her successful campaign for office included cutting back on irresponsible spending. She estimated that the township has invested more than $150,000 in the house for repairs since its purchase.
"I was the first person to come and fight this house in 2015. You see how tight the budget is. There's no money to repair this home," Boniface said at a township meeting earlier this year, moments after the township discussed its annual budget. She added, "People aren't happy because there's a raise (in the budget). Do you want it to go up higher so we fund restoring that?"
