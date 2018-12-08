Business

New leader of Merkel’s party moves to consolidate power

The Associated Press

December 08, 2018 03:45 AM

Newly elected party chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves after the election at the party convention of the Christian Democratic Democratic Union CDU in Hamburg, northern Germany, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.
BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor at the helm of Germany's main center-right party is moving quickly to consolidate her power after a narrow victory, proposing a young conservative for a key leadership post in a move that appears designed to build bridges.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, an ally of Merkel who is close to her centrist stance, was elected as chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union on Friday. She defeated Friedrich Merz, a one-time Merkel rival who stood for a more decisive break from the longtime chancellor's era.

Kramp-Karrenbauer on Saturday proposed Paul Ziemiak, the 33-year-old leader of the party's youth wing, as her general secretary — the official in charge of day-to-day political strategy.

The 56-year-old Kramp-Karrenbauer held that job herself until her election Friday. Merkel plans to continue as chancellor.

