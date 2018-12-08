Malaysian Muslims stage rally to uphold Malay privileges

Thousands of protesters take a part in a rally to celebrate the government's move to withdraw plans to ratify a U.N. anti-discrimination convention at Independent Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Thousands of Malaysian Muslims are rallying in Kuala Lumpur against any attempt to strip ethnic Malay majority of their privileges, in the first massive street gathering since Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's alliance won a historic vote in May. Yam G-Jun AP Photo