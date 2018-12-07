Editorials from around New England:
CONNECTICUT
The Hartford Courant
Dec. 4
Bruce Mandell and his family members donated $47,500 to Republican Bob Stefanowski's failed bid for governor. Nothing wrong with that, except that Mr. Mandell is on the cusp of inking a contract that would allow his organization to bring a professional soccer team to Hartford's Dillon Stadium, which is being rebuilt with $10 million in state funds.
It's against the law for prospective state contractors to donate to campaigns.
The state elections enforcement commission has agreed to investigate whether the donations ran afoul of the law. That means figuring out if Mr. Mandell is dealing with the state or just with money that came from the state, among other relatively subtle legal distinctions.
Mr. Mandell himself brought the potential conflict to the attention of state investigators, and that was the right thing to do. He should have considered the potential for conflict before making the donations, but his forthrightness now is reassuring. The SEEC should take that into consideration.
But more importantly, the SEEC should move quickly. If Mr. Mandell is found in violation of campaign finance laws, the complicated three-way deal between Mr. Mandell's Hartford Sports Group, the city of Hartford and the Capital Region Development Association is in jeopardy.
That could mean the end of a deal that took years to mature, just as it's about to bear fruit.
Either way, let's get this decided and move on.
MASSACHUSETTS
The Boston Globe
Dec. 7
Running for president is hard.
Deciding not to run? That can be even harder.
Over the last year, two-term former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick has explored the possibility of running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, urged on by a small army of Patrick devotees in the Commonwealth. Inspiring and experienced, Patrick would have been a formidable candidate. He compiled real accomplishments as governor, putting his state at the forefront of life sciences globally and managing the fallout of the 2008 recession. Since leaving office, he has worked for Bain Capital investing in firms with social benefits.
But on Thursday, Patrick formally announced on his Facebook page that he won't pursue the White House, citing "the cruelty of our elections process."
The other Massachusetts political figures reportedly considering presidential runs should think carefully before jumping in, too.
On the Democratic side, US Senator Elizabeth Warren, US Representatives Joseph P. Kennedy III and Seth Moulton, and former US senator and secretary of state John Kerry have all been mentioned as possible candidates.
On the Republican side, Governor Charlie Baker swears to anyone who'll listen that he has no interest in higher office — but anti-Trump Republicans are openly looking for someone to challenge the president in the 2020 GOP primaries.
Presidential runs seem to be in the state's political DNA, in part because of the proximity of New Hampshire and its first-in-the-nation primary. And it's often the right move: In 2015, this editorial page urged Warren to run, in part because of the lack of serious competition against Hillary Clinton. (Clearing the decks for Clinton didn't exactly end well for Democrats, did it?)
On the Democratic side, though, lack of competition won't be a problem in 2020. With or without the Massachusetts candidates, it appears the party will have a wide-open, racially and ideologically diverse field. Rumored candidates include former vice president Joe Biden; US Senators Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Sherrod Brown, Bernie Sanders, and Cory Booker; US Representatives Beto O'Rourke and Tim Ryan; Governors Andrew Cuomo, Jay Inslee, John Hickenlooper, and Steve Bullock; former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz; former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg; and former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu.
We've undoubtedly missed some. If even half those candidates get in the race, though, Democrats in Iowa, New Hampshire, and the rest of the country will have the widest range of choices in decades.
Warren missed her moment in 2016, and there's reason to be skeptical of her prospective candidacy in 2020. While Warren won re-election, her margin of victory in November suggests there's a ceiling on her popularity; Governor Baker garnered more votes than her in a state that is supposed to be a Democratic haven. Meanwhile, a September poll indicated that Massachusetts voters were more enthusiastic about Patrick making a White House bid than Warren.
Those are warning signs from the voters who know her best. While Warren is an effective and impactful senator with an important voice nationally, she has become a divisive figure. A unifying voice is what the country needs now after the polarizing politics of Donald Trump.
Politicians who "explore" or "consider" presidential campaigns set in motion a machine that can be hard to stop. Patrick did, and that's to his credit. There's no shame in testing the waters and deciding to stay on the beach.
RHODE ISLAND
The Providence Journal
Dec. 5
Rhode Island's miserable performance on standardized tests ought to wake up even the state's fat and moribund education establishment. Results from Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System tests, released last week, showed that if Rhode Island were a single school district in Massachusetts, it would fall among the bottom 10 percent of its districts.
Rich communities in Massachusetts far outperformed rich communities in Rhode Island. Poor communities in Massachusetts far outperformed poor communities in Rhode Island.
But there were some interesting anomalies. They showed that Rhode Island's poor performance is not a matter of indomitable fate. It is a question of caring.
Blackstone Valley Prep Middle School, for example, which serves some of the poorest neighborhoods in the state along with suburban students, achieved the highest sixth-grade scores in math. The Learning Community in Central Falls also did well. Cumberland schools far outperformed Lincoln next door, while spending about $4,000 less per pupil.
But the gem of the state — the greatest outlier — was Achievement First in Providence, a public charter school that serves many poor, minority and immigrant children, a huge percentage of them eligible for free and reduced-price lunch, a measure of poverty.
Its Iluminar Mayoral Academy Elementary School, 70 percent of whose students are Hispanic, ranked as the top performer in the state — number one in English language arts (80 percent proficient) and number one in math (76 percent proficient). That's right. It beat the suburban schools.
The fourth-graders at the Achievement First Providence Mayoral Academy Elementary School topped the state by 5 percentage points in English and an astounding 34 percentage points in math.
Achievement First Middle School students outscored students across the state in English by 25 percentage points, and the wealthiest suburbs by 7 percentage points. They outperformed the Rhode Island average by 23 percentage points.
Student performance tends to decline as the percentage of students from low-income families increases. But as Achievement First noted: "AF schools defy that trend and serve as a powerful proof point of what's possible."
To understand how stunning this all is, consider that in Providence schools as a whole, with identical demographics, only 14 percent were proficient in English, and an abysmal 10 percent in math. It is deeply shameful that Mayor Jorge Elorza has refused to fully expand Achievement First to serve many more students, choosing to instead protect the existing education establishment.
What is Achievement First's secret? Longer school years than in traditional public schools. Longer school days. A school culture that makes sure every student feels safe, respected and admired. A focus on character. Educators and facilitators who love what they are doing and put the children first.
It can be done. The people of Rhode Island just have to care enough to make it happen.
Rhode Island, sadly, has been satisfied for far too long that with inferior public schools.
The price we are paying is immense. The key to a strong economy and opportunity is good schools producing well-educated workers and informed citizens. More than that, denying generations of young people a full opportunity for a rewarding life is a stain on the character of Rhode Island's people, and especially its leaders.
It does not have to be this way.
VERMONT
The Rutland Herald
Dec. 6
Vermont is the only U.S. state to have mandatory labeling of food produced using genetic engineering.
And it appears to be paying off.
According to a paper, "How Consumers Use Mandatory Genetic Engineering (GE) Labels: Evidence from Vermont," the progress is notable.
Authors Jane Kolodinsky, Sean Morris and Orest Pazuniak note that using a representative sample of adults who experienced Vermont's mandatory GE labeling policy, nearly one-third of respondents reported seeing a label.
And those labels had an effect.
The study used data from a survey of Vermont residents conducted in fall 2016 and spring 2017. A total of 1,034 responses were collected. This is the only study examining the effect of a mandatory GE labeling policy in the United States.
Higher-income, younger consumers who search for information about genetic engineering were more likely to report seeing a label. They also estimated whether labels served as information cues that helped reveal consumer preferences through purchases, or whether labels served as a signal that influenced preferences and purchases.
Vermonters are paying attention.
For 50.5 percent of consumers who saw a label, it served as an information cue that revealed their preferences. For 13 percent of those who saw the label, the label influenced preferences and behavior. Overall, for 4 percent of the total sample group, simple disclosures influenced preferences.
"Labels play a significant role in facilitating consumer choice in the case of credence goods; goods for which consumers cannot determine through search nor experience whether a product contains an attribute or quality they prefer," the authors wrote in the study.
It has been asserted that "produced using genetic engineering" labels not only provide consumers with information, but may also send a signal that influences preferences.
The debate over the labeling has been a hot topic
Vermont's law went into effect on July 1, 2016, to much fanfare and controversy.
At the time, grocery retailers complained the law was confusing, and Vermont's Orthodox Jewish community expressed concern that kosher foods were disappearing from grocery shelves as a result of the law.
Then-President Barack Obama signed a national standard for GMO labeling into law, rendering Vermont's law moot. The U.S. Department of Agriculture had two years to finalize the new national standards for GMO labeling. The federal law was widely seen by Vermont advocates of labeling as an effort to weaken the standards Vermont put in place this year.
The Vermont law required clear labeling, in English, on the package of items containing GMOs. The national standard gives companies the option of providing only a QR code to be read by smartphones, or a toll-free number to call for more information.
While federal labeling legislation superseded all pending state legislation, labels on packaged goods persisted for months and are still seen on a variety of food packaging. In early May 2018, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its set of proposed disclosure labeling rules for genetically modified foods. These proposed rules include five main disclosure alternatives, only one of which is a simple text disclosure on packaging — much akin to the Vermont law.
In Vermont, label-looking was already in place — consumers were already on board.
The study shows that purchase decisions were not affected for about one-third of respondents who saw the labels. An FDA study found that 57 percent of people who don't use labels "buy what their family likes." This study was not out of line with those trends.
Now, as a result of the Vermont results, there are new questions about how best to move forward.
As the U.S. government moves ahead with the implementation of the National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard, the study shows that a slight majority of respondents wanted more information.
Simple disclosures on labels are only one of five proposed ways to provide consumers with information. Websites listing more information, phone numbers on packaging to call or text message for product information, "scan here for more information"-type QR codes, and "Bioengineered" icons are also proposed.
U.S. consumers will be increasingly able to make choices about consumption of genetically engineered foods with the implementation of mandatory labeling of products produced using GE, expected in 2020. Consumers need information in order to make utility-maximizing decisions in the marketplace.
Vermonters set the trend, and got the first law into place. And the early evidence, based on our choices in stores, is we are practicing what we preach.
The authors wrote, "Based on evidence from the only policy initiative in the U.S. that required mandatory GE labels, we conclude that simple disclosures work."
MAINE
The Portland Press Herald
Dec. 6
Next month, Maine will have a new attorney general, as state Rep. Aaron Frey steps into the position that's being vacated by Gov.-elect Janet Mills.
At 39 years old, Frey will be the youngest person to get the job since 34-year-old James Tierney took the oath in 1981.
We know that Frey has been a lawyer in Bangor and a three-term legislator with experience on the Appropriations Committee. We know that he was elected without opposition in a joint convention of the House and Senate, after he was nominated in a five-way contest inside the Democratic caucus Tuesday.
But there's a lot we don't know - starting with who voted for him and why.
Maine has a unique system of selecting its attorney general, the top law enforcement official in the state. Instead of holding elections, as 43 states do, or having the governor appoint the attorney general, as most of the others do, Maine has its Legislature elect the attorney general, which, as a practical matter, means the position is filled by whichever party is in the majority. A party caucus vote, not the one in a joint session of the Legislature, is the real election.
Consequently, there is almost no public campaigning for the job. Most of the electioneering is done in person, on a one-to-one basis. Those conversations are not held in public, so the public doesn't know what was said.
Judging from history, Maine's system seems to working. Legislators vote for people they know personally, almost always current or recent members of the House or Senate. Looking at the records of Mills and predecessors like G. Steven Rowe and William Schneider, it's hard to see how the state would have been better served by directly elected officials. An appointed attorney general would definitely not have been as independent from the governor as Mills has been from Gov. LePage.
But the process doesn't need to be so opaque. Lawmakers, who have to register their "yea" or "nay" for establishing a state cheese, are allowed to go off the record when selecting what may be the second most powerful person in state government. No Maine citizen knows who their senator or representative supported in the party caucus unless they track them down and ask them. And even then, the legislator would not be required to say.
It doesn't make much sense, and it would be easy to fix. If lawmakers wanted to make this process more transparent, they wouldn't have to change the Constitution. All they would have to do is change their rules. Instead of a secret ballot, senators and representatives could stand up and be counted, as they are with other important votes.
And legislators should want to make the process more transparent. People should know who the attorney general is and how he or she got the job.
Frey will have to introduce himself to a large part of the state now, which would have been a much easier task if his election followed a more public campaign.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
The Concord Monitor
Dec. 5
It's time for New Hampshire to join the 20 or so states that have abandoned politically partisan post-census redistricting in favor of electoral maps created by an independent, non-partisan commission. A bill that would create such a commission failed to pass in the last legislative session thanks to Republican opposition. Lawmakers will consider an essentially identical bill this session. They should pass it and Gov. Chris Sununu should sign it.
After each decennial census, the state Constitution commands the Legislature to create electoral districts that approach the ideal of one person, one vote. Partisan redistricting, because it dilutes the votes of some citizens and gives greater weight to the vote of others, is undemocratic and unjust. It can lead to tortured electoral maps that completely ignore the principle that communities of interest should be gathered together for purposes of representation.
Executive Council District 2, which includes Concord and Hopkinton, spans the width of the state, from Hinsdale and Winchester on the Connecticut River to Dover and Rochester on the Maine border. Created by a then-Republican majority, the map was drawn to cluster together cities and towns with a history of voting for Democrats. Turning the task of redistricting over to an independent commission would put a stop to such nonsense, which historically, both major parties have indulged in.
The redistricting maps crafted by lawmakers after the 2000 and 2010 censuses, earned gubernatorial vetoes. In 2002, because then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen and lawmakers failed to agree on a new district map, the state Supreme Court, with help from a consultant, imposed one. In 2012 lawmakers overrode the veto of then-Gov. John Lynch to create the map that includes Executive Council District 2.
Battles over maps drawn to confer electoral advantage diminish faith in elections and discourage voting since, in egregious cases, one's vote really may not count, at least for much. The 2012 map in use today, for example, is a case in point. Because the map is gerrymandered, drawn in a way to benefit one party, Democratic senatorial candidates won 49 percent of the votes but earned just 10 of the Senate's 24 seats.
Now is the time to establish an independent redistricting commission, one that could create a map that would then be subject to approval by the governor and Legislature. Democrats will soon control both the House and the Senate. If they remain in power in 2020 it is they who will face the temptation to redraw maps to the benefit of their party. They should instead join with Republicans, who are aware that the tables could soon turn, and vote in favor of enfranchisement, election fairness and an end to gerrymandering.
