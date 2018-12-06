Utah judge dismisses lawsuit in state trooper’s death

A Utah judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a utility company filed by the widow of a state trooper killed after trying to alert a driver to a downed power line.
The Herald Journal reports Janica Ellsworth sued Rocky Mountain Power earlier this year, claiming the death of Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth was caused by the utility's negligence because it failed to maintain the power lines.
The trooper was hit by a teen driver after he had responded to a low-hanging power line over a road in Box Elder County in November 2016.
Judge Brandon Maynard dismissed the suit, ruling that the trooper's injuries were not the result of an act of negligence by the utility, but from the unrelated third party.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments