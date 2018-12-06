Progressives optimistic they can pass legal pot, other bills

Armed with more members after Election Day, progressive Connecticut lawmakers say their chances have improved to finally enact a paid family medical leave program, a higher minimum wage and legalized recreational use of marijuana for adults in next year's legislative session.
The group of liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives numbers 46. Eleven are freshmen.
East Haven Rep. James Albis, co-chairman of the House progressive caucus, said Thursday he believes there's "a good shot" of passing the long-running proposals in 2019. He cites Democratic Gov.-elect Ned Lamont's campaign platform, a new batch of "really energized" lawmakers and strong public support for the issues.
Democrats will control the House by a 91-59 margin, with one seat still in legal limbo. Democrats will hold a 23-13 advantage in the Senate.
