Ohio election regulators to hear Libertarians’ debate claims

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2018, file photo, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, left, and Ohio Attorney General and Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine wave to the crowd before a debate at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. A third party contending it was unfairly excluded from a fledgling debate series in Ohio's 2018 governor's race is about to air its claims before state election regulators. The Ohio Elections Commission is hearing the Libertarian Party of Ohio's case Thursday, Dec. 6. Paul Vernon, Pool, File AP Photo