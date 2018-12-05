Governor grants University of Wyoming budget requests

The University of Wyoming gets nearly all money it asked for in a state budget update proposed by outgoing Gov. Matt Mead.
The university sought an extra $19.4 million. Besides endorsing the bulk of that, including a $10 million scholarship endowment, Mead proposes $2.5 million in pay raises for university staff.
The Laramie Boomerang reports the university distributed $5.5 million in pay increases last summer. Concern remains that the school's lowest-paid employees don't earn a livable wage.
Wyoming adopts a state budget every two years. Major budgeting occurs in even-numbered years. Updates to the main budget happen in odd-numbered years.
The Wyoming Legislature will consider the supplemental budget in early 2019. Once approved, it will go to Mark Gordon, who will be sworn in as governor in January.
