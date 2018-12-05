Business

Tax officials predict stable property tax rate for 2019

The Associated Press

December 05, 2018 01:01 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont's tax commissioner is predicting that property tax rates will remain stable in 2019

Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom says the residential property tax rate is projected to stay at $1.50 for every $100 of assessed property value, and the non-residential property tax rate will stay at $1.58.

The Tax Department estimates the overall property tax bill will rise about 1.5 percent due to an increase in property values.

A stable property tax rate is good news for Gov. Phil Scott, who seeks to step up spending on child care programs.

Scott said in a statement Monday his top priority remains improving quality and equity in the upcoming legislative session.

