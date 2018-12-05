Tax officials predict stable property tax rate for 2019

Vermont's tax commissioner is predicting that property tax rates will remain stable in 2019
Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom says the residential property tax rate is projected to stay at $1.50 for every $100 of assessed property value, and the non-residential property tax rate will stay at $1.58.
The Tax Department estimates the overall property tax bill will rise about 1.5 percent due to an increase in property values.
A stable property tax rate is good news for Gov. Phil Scott, who seeks to step up spending on child care programs.
Scott said in a statement Monday his top priority remains improving quality and equity in the upcoming legislative session.
