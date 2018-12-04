New Mexico utility reaffirms 20 percent renewables goal

New Mexico's largest electricity provider has reaffirmed its commitment to build five new solar plants next year as it plans to obtain 20 percent of retail electricity sales from renewable sources by 2020.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the state Public Regulation Commission approved last week the 2019 renewable energy plan for Public Service Co. of New Mexico.
The utility's plan reaffirms projects outlined in this year's plan, including the construction of 50 more megawatts of solar power generation.
The utility will also increase its renewable energy rate rider, raising the monthly charge from about $3.77 to about $4.32 next month.
The increase is expected to raise revenue to $49.6 million to help fund construction costs.
The utility is currently getting more than 15 percent of its energy from renewable sources.
