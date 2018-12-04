Republican Chuck Eaton re-elected in runoff to Georgia PSC

Republican Chuck Eaton has been re-elected to a third term on Georgia's utility regulating Public Service Commission.
Eaton of Atlanta defeated Democrat Lindy Miller of Decatur in a runoff election Tuesday for the commission's District 3 seat. The district covers four counties in metro Atlanta.
Eaton was first elected to the PSC in 2006 and has served two six-year terms. Eaton struggled to keep his seat amid criticism for the commission's continued support for adding two nuclear reactors at Plant Vogtle. The project near Augusta is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.
The PSC regulates electrical and gas utilities in Georgia as well as other service providers. Although its commissioners run for assigned districts, they are elected by voters statewide.
