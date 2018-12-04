Utah lawmakers eye budget surplus to fund new state prison

The Utah Legislature voted unanimously to allocate $235 million to the construction of a new state prison in Salt Lake City.
Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, says lawmakers had already authorized up to $285 million in bonding for the prison relocation project. But new state revenue numbers released Monday show more than $1.3 billion in new state revenue will be available for the next legislative session, thus, Stevenson says, allowing for a cash payment on construction in lieu of credit.
The bill directs $67 million for the project in 2019 and $168 million in 2020. The new prison is estimated to cost $700 million.
