NYC court ordered to rehear case on courtroom cameras

A legal group is claiming victory in an appellate court's ruling over the consideration of surveillance cameras in interview rooms at a New York City courthouse.
The Legal Aid Society says the appellate court has instructed a lower court to consider the "chilling effect" that cameras at the Staten Island courthouse could have on attorney-client privilege. The Staten Island Advance reports a federal judge had dissolved a preliminary injunction against the cameras earlier this year.
The court has been ordered to rehear the case and consider the cameras' impact on client conversations.
New York City argues the cameras are necessary for security purposes. Law Department spokesman Nick Paolucci says the city believes it is on solid legal ground.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments