Nebraska consortium to present drought plan

Nebraska natural resource districts, water utilities and state officials are preparing to present a collaborative report identifying additional water sources for Lincoln and Omaha and ways to replenish the Lower Platte River during drought.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Lower Platte River Basin Consortium will hold a public meeting in Lincoln Wednesday to share details of its drought contingency plan. The collaboration comes after a 2012 drought that put a strain on the Lower Platte River, which serves about 80 percent of Nebraska's population.
The water managers say there isn't a solution out west because the Platte River runs dry during extreme drought before reaching Lincoln and Omaha.
The group also published a draft analysis last month on eight potential sources of extra water, ranging in cost from $6 million to almost $250 million.
