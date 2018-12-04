Noem says Peters won’t be returning to Legislature

Gov.-elect Kristi Noem says Sen. Deb Peters won't be returning to the Legislature.
A release from Noem did not say why Peters will not be taking the oath of office to represent District 9 in January. Peters wasn't immediately available for comment.
A former lawmaker who served with Peters and is now CEO of the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, Tim Rave, tells the Argus Leader that Peters has joined the association as vice president of communications and member relations.
Noem will appoint a legislator to fill Peters' seat, who will serve until Jan. 4. The district includes northwestern Minnehaha County.
