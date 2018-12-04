Japan firm warned of legal step over Korean forced laborers

Lim Jae-sung, plaintiffs' attorney, speaks as Kim Se-eun, left, plaintiffs' attorney, listens during a press conference in Tokyo, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. The two lawyers for Korean forced laborers demanded Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., a Japanese steelmaker, respond to their request to discuss compensation by Christmas, or they will take legal step to freeze its assets in their country. Koji Sasahara AP Photo