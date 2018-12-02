Lawmaker wants to let Maine cities levy local sales taxes

A Portland Democratic lawmaker wants to allow Maine cities and towns to levy local sales taxes.
The Portland Press Herald reports that Rep. Mike Sylvester wants lawmakers to pass such a bill, which has previously faced opposition.
Republican incoming Senate Minority Leader Dana Dow said that local-option sales taxes will pit communities against each other by encouraging people to drive around to get a better deal on large-ticket purchases.
The Maine Municipal Association estimates a 1 percent local tax would generate $16 million a year for Portland.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The nonprofit Tax Foundation says Maine is one of 12 states that don't allow local sales tax. Maine's 5.5 percent sales tax is among the nation's lowest.
Comments