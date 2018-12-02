State releases residential guide to going solar

The state has released a guide to help homeowners understand the process for installing a residential solar array.
State Energy Commissioner Carol Grant says the availability of state programs and federal tax credits makes it an ideal time for Rhode Island homeowners to explore their options and find out if solar is right for them.
The residential guide discusses how the technology works, available state and federal incentives, expected cost savings, buying versus leasing and other topics.
It can be downloaded for free from the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources website .
It's a product of the Office of Energy Resources, state attorney general, Public Utilities Commission and the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.
Democratic Sen. Joshua Miller sponsored legislation seeking the creation of the guide.
