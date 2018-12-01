Mexico’s new leader opens presidential residence to public

Gabriela Barrientos, 71, a retired secretary, is among the first to line up at the gate to enter the presidential residence know as Los Pinos, in Mexico City, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. In his first day as president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador threw open the gates of the luxurious official residence of presidents since the 1930s and plans to keep it open for the general public as a cultural attraction and as an extension of the Chapultepec park. Ginnette Riquelme AP Photo