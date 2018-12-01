Vermonters will soon receive forms for Volkswagen settlement

Vermont's attorney general says it will soon send out paperwork needed for Volkswagen owners to receive their part of a $2.9 million settlement.
The company has paid billions of dollars in fines and compensation to diesel car owners since 2015 for cheating on emissions tests.
WCAX-TV reports that claim forms will go in the mail Dec. 14.
The attorney general's office originally said the payments would go out in July. It's unclear why there was a delay.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Volkswagen agreed to pay Vermont consumers up to $1,000 for every qualifying vehicle. That's on top of $20 million the state received previously for a false environmental claims case.
A third-party administrator said more than 3,000 Vermont owners are eligible. Owners will have 90 days to return the forms for payment.
Comments