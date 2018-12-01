Black Hills seeks to cut rates after saving on taxes

The utility serving Wyoming's largest city has asked state regulators to decrease energy rates in response to last year's corporate tax cuts by the federal government.
Black Hills Energy is seeking authority to reduce rates by $5.5 million. Utility representatives said they don't know how much of a reduction the average residential customer can expect until a decision is made.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the company has already lowered rates in some Colorado and Nebraska communities.
In Nebraska, natural gas customers on average were expected to see a $9 reduction in their energy bills.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The tax cut lowered corporate tax rates from 35 percent to 21 percent.
Black Hills has 1.2 million customers in eight states and is Cheyenne's main electric utility.
Comments