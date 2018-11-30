EPA IG: Pruitt’s resignation left ethics probes inconclusive

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt reacts while testifying before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Capitol Hill in Washington. EPA’s internal watchdog says it has closed two probes into the conduct of former Administrator Scott Pruitt as inconclusive because investigators were unable to interview him before he resigned. Acting Inspector General Charles Sheehan says in a report sent to Congress that Pruitt’s departure left his investigators unable to complete reviews into Pruitt’s bargain-rate rental of Capitol Hill condo from the wife of an industry lobbyist and efforts to pursue business opportunities for his wife. Andrew Harnik AP Photo