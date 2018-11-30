German leader Merkel on her way to G20 after plane problem

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is finally on her way to Argentina for the Group of 20 summit after a technical problem with her plane forced her to change plans and stay overnight in Bonn.
Merkel's office says she and a small delegation, including the finance minister took a different government plane to Madrid on Friday morning, and then boarded a commercial flight to Buenos Aires.
Merkel was en route Thursday night on an air force plane, but turned around over the Netherlands after the captain reported a technical problem.
The plane was diverted to the Cologne/Bonn airport and landed without incident.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The problem is being investigated but the air force says it appears to have been an electrical issue that could have affected the radio system and a fuel system.
Comments