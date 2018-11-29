Oklahoma treasurer to resign, take post with OGE Energy

Outgoing Oklahoma Treasurer Ken Miller plans to resign from office early and take a position with energy giant OGE Energy Corp.
The Oklahoma City-based company announced in a news release Thursday that Miller plans to join the company Jan. 2 as its vice president of regulatory and state government affairs. Miller's office confirmed the treasurer plans to resign from his post about two weeks before his term officially ends.
A former Republican House member from Edmond, Miller was elected treasurer in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He couldn't run again because of term limits.
Another former GOP House member, Randy McDaniel, was elected treasurer in November.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas & Electric, the state's largest electric utility.
Comments