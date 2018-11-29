Business

5 get prison after 2012 military munition blast in Louisiana

The Associated Press

November 29, 2018 06:15 PM

Camp Minden in Louisiana is a National Guard training center. The federal government bought the land on which the camp sits in 1941 for the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. In 2005, much was deeded to the state.
Camp Minden in Louisiana is a National Guard training center. The federal government bought the land on which the camp sits in 1941 for the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. In 2005, much was deeded to the state. Camp Minden
Camp Minden in Louisiana is a National Guard training center. The federal government bought the land on which the camp sits in 1941 for the Louisiana Army Ammunition Plant. In 2005, much was deeded to the state. Camp Minden
SHREVEPORT, La.

A federal judge has ordered $34.8 million in restitution from a former owner of a company that committed what one prosecutor calls the nation's worst-ever dumping of military explosives. The case arose from a huge munitions blast in 2012.

David Alan Smith of Winchester, Kentucky, and four officials of Explo Systems Inc. were sentenced Thursday in Shreveport. Smith drew 4 years and 7 months in prison and rest between 2 and 5 years in prison. All five pleaded guilty earlier.

The now bankrupt company had an $8.7 million Army contract to demilitarize artillery charges at a Louisiana National Guard facility called Camp Minden, site of the blast.

U.S. Attorney David Joseph says the defendants used Camp Minden as the largest illegal dumping ground of military explosives in U.S. history.

  Comments  