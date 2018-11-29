Johnson heads to House with ag, transportation on his mind

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Dusty Johnson speaks to supporters in Sioux Falls, S.D. after winning South Dakota’s lone U.S. House seat. The state’s next congressman is focused on the state’s top industry, agriculture, as he heads to Washington, where he will be a Republican seeking headway in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House. The Argus Leader via AP, File Briana Sanchez