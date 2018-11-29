Pakistan PM promises whistleblower law to combat corruption

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses during a ceremony in Kartarpur, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Khan attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the first visa-free border crossing with India, a corridor that will allow Sikh pilgrims to easily visit their shrines on each side of the border. The crossing, known as the Kartarpur corridor is a rare sign of cooperation between the two nuclear-armed rival countries. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo