Inflation angst: Businesses face higher labor, vendor costs

In this Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 photo, Chef Jacinto Guadarrama, left, prepares dishes with the help of the kitchen staff at Gotham Bar and Grill in New York. Some small businesses are making hard choices as labor and other costs keep rising. Gotham’s hourly wages have gone up along with the city’s minimum wage, which rose $2 an hour to $13 last December and will reach $15 this Dec. 31. The restaurant is also paying more for ingredients, especially eggs and other dairy items, key dessert components. Mary Altaffer AP Photo