Patagonia gives GOP tax windfall to environmental groups

Patagonia, the outdoor gear company, is passing along the $10 million it saved from tax cuts to non-profit environmental groups.
Corporations received a windfall from the GOP's sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code last year, which slashed corporate rates from 35 percent, to 21 percent.
The California company said Wednesday that the donation is in addition to 1 percent of sales it gives to environmental groups every year. The donation is being made on the heels of the recent National Climate Assessment, which Patagonia cited in its announcement.
The report warned that natural disasters are worsening in the U.S. because of global warming. It said violent weather has led to costs of nearly $400 billion since 2015 and the potential for annual losses hundreds of billions of dollars.
