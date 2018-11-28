SC Gov. wins court fight in Santee Cooper leader dispute

The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that Gov. Henry McMaster has the authority to temporarily appoint a new chairman of the board for a state-owned utility without the Legislature's permission.
The justices ruled Tuesday that McMaster's recess appointment power is valid any time there is an opening and the Legislature is not in session. Senators argued McMaster could only use his power the first time an office was open.
The dispute began when McMaster picked former Attorney General Charlie Condon to be chairman of Santee Cooper in March. The job came open last December, days before lawmakers returned to Columbia.
The Senate never brought Condon's appointment to a vote in 2018, and McMaster used his recess appointment power to go ahead and put Condon on the board.
Comments