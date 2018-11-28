The Latest: China’s Xi calls for consensus on trade

Chinese President Xi Jinping, second left, poses with Spain’s King Felipe, second from right, together with their wives Peng Liyuan, left, and Spain’s Queen Letizia during a welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Chinese president Xi Jinping has arrived Tuesday in Spain for the first leg of an international tour that will cover a global summit in Argentina and visits to Panama and Portugal. Manu Fernandez AP Photo