With Getty Images, arm of Wichita’s Koch Industries makes second media investment

The investment arm of Wichita’s Koch Industries is investing in its second media company.
Koch Equity Development will make a $500 million, non-controlling investment in Getty Images, a global provider of news, music and creative stock photography and video.
The Koch Equity Development investment allows the Getty family to retain control of its namesake company from the acquisition of controlling interest in it held by private equity firm the Carlyle Group.
It’s the second investment by Koch Equity Development in a media company. Last year the company provided $650 million to magazine and broadcasting company Meredith in its $1.8 billion acquisition of Time Inc.
The Getty family said in a news release Koch won’t have input into the company’s content or editorial coverage.
“In September we announced my family were resuming control of Getty Images — a business that bears our name and one that we fervently believe in,” Mark Getty, co-founder and chairman, said in the release. “KED demonstrated they share a belief in Getty Images, a long-term outlook and focus on growth.”
Brett Watson, senior managing director and head of principal investments for Koch Equity Development, said it’s a chance to invest in a company that’s a “proven market leader” and has a “attractive business model.”
“Getty Images is one of those rare opportunities and we look forward to participating in the company’s sustained growth,” Watson said in the release.
A Koch Industries spokeswoman said Tuesday the company wouldn’t comment beyond the release.
Getty said the equity investment is expected to close by the end of this year.
