Appeals court upholds most convictions in ‘Bridgegate’ case

FILE - This combination of March 29, 2017, file photos shows Bridget Kelly, left, leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J., and Bill Baroni leaving federal court after sentencing in Newark. A federal appeals court has thrown out some of the convictions against two former aides to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal. Kelly and Baroni were convicted in 2016 in the alleged plot to cause traffic jams to punish a mayor for not endorsing Christie’s re-election bid. The court Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 threw out a count of civil rights conspiracy for each defendant. It upheld convictions for wire fraud and misapplying property of an organization receiving federal funds. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo